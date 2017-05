We just received this quick announcement from French Carbon rim manufacturer ICE Element, check it out.

ICE Element officially announce Mariana Pajon entered our Factory team a few weeks ago. So we will soon launch our handmade special edition signature “Mariana Pajon” carbon BMX rims (available in 36 holes only, 30mm height) with Mariana’s logo, available from the second half of June.

For more info : www.ice-element.com