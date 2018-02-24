The inaugural Australian BMX Hall Of Fame Awards Gala Dinner
Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Australian BMX Hall Of Fame Awards Gala Dinner. Come and join us on the Gold Coast, July 20th to celebrate some of the biggest names in Australian BMX History. This is the night-of-nights for Australian BMX.
Special Guest Speaker, exclusive ticket holder memorabilia, charity auction and door prizes on the night. We look forward to your company. Tickets are limited. Tables of 10 available. Follow the link below to purchase tickets.
http://australianbmxhof.com.au
Posted in: News