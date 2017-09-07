Interbike 2017 September 20-22

It’s almost time for Interbike again. Interbike, the biggest bike show in North America, traditionally is where the big names in the bicycle industry would launch new products to the market. Many BMX race brands seem to have faded from the show over the past decade for various reasons and you are more likely to see your favourite brands in the flesh at the USA BMX Grand Nationals.

Interbike is on September 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas Nevada for what I believe is the last time the event will be help in Vegas before moving to Reno.

The kind of vendors you will see there include:

Arisun

Box Components

Go Pro

Haro

Hyper Bicycles

IRC Tires

Leatt

Maxxis

Oakley

ODI

Onyx

S&M

Shimano

and a whole lot more

For more information on the event check out www.interbike.com