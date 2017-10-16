Interview with Mark Tawaf of oldschoolbmx.com.au

Mark Tawaf is the guy behind oldschoolbmx.com.au a store where you can get those hard to find parts for your old school or even mid school BMX builds finished the way you want them.

oldschoolbmx.com.au work with some of the biggest names of BMX past to reproduce some of the coolest products. Including a CW Phaze 1 reproduction project they have been working on.

Mark and oldschoolbmx.com.au were behind bringing SE BMX legend Perry Kramer to Melbourne for the Melbourne Supershow and Shine recently.

Find out more about Mark, oldschoolbmx.com.au, the expansion into the US and what they have in store.