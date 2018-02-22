Introducing the 2018 Haro / US Development team

Two times elite world champion, Dale Holmes, just sent a link to the latest video out of the Haro / US Development team camp. Check it out.

The 2018 Haro / US Development team shot some footage with Justin Kosman during a week-long camp down at Chula Vista’s Elite Athlete Training Center, as we head into the season. As we kick off our second year of this program, we’re excited to expand the team and document the journey along the way.

