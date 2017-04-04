  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Know Your Product. Profile Ep 3 – Stem Options

We’ve hit our third episode of Know Your Product, looking at Profile Racing with ECI’s Gary Brookes.

In this episode we take a close look at all the Profile Racing stem options including old school, mid school and current models.

We have a whole lot more Profile videos to come and we’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.

A special thanks to Gary, ECI and Profile Racing.

