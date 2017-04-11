Know Your Product. Profile Ep 4 – Chainring & Spider Options

We’ve hit our fourth episode of Know Your Product, looking at Profile Racing with ECI’s Gary Brookes.

In this episode we take a close look at all the Profile Racing chainring and spider options. Discussing 4 and 5 bolt options and spline drive and bolt on spiders in both 19 and 22 mm.

We have a whole lot more Profile videos and we’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.

Special thanks to Gary, ECI and Profile racing.