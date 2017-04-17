Know Your Product. Profile Ep 5. 15 & 20mm Adapter Options
We’ve hit our fifth episode of Know Your Product, looking at Profile Racing with ECI’s Gary Brookes.
No matter what your hub needs Profile have you covered. If you have 15 or 20 mm frame dropouts but only have 10mm (3/8″) axles Profile’s adapter (or conversion) kits will get you back on the race track quicker than you can say “Riders ready watch the lights”.
We have a whole lot more Profile videos and we’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.
Special thanks to Gary, ECI and Profile racing.
