Know Your Product. Prostart Episode 1. Training Gates

This is our first episode of Know Your Product looking at the French made Prostart practice gates with Prostart’s own Brice Morgan who was manning their booth while the Australian BMX Championships were on.

The video includes two of their gates in action, linked so both were synched and dropping together. Which is just one of the many features of the Prostart practice gates.

Brice gives us the low down on the practice gates with some background information about the company and their 8 lane gates.

There’s also footage of packing a gate down, showing just how easy and portable it is.

Visit www.prostart-bmxgates.com to find out more about Prostart.

Thanks Brice and Prostart for working with us on this video.