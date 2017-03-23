Know Your Profile Product. Ep 1 – Convert Mini Hub

We’d like to thank Gary and ECI (www.eciimports.com) for helping us kick off our new “Know Your Product” Series of videos with the Profile Racing range of products.

Our first episode is a “how to” covering the process of converting the highly configurable iconic Profile Racing mini hub from 14mm GDH to a 10mm race cassette configuration. Showcasing the versatility of the hub.

We’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.

If you can think of an idea for a Profile specific video make sure you get in touch with us.