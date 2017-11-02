Knox Thunderdome 2017 & Show and Shine This Weekend

The Knox Thunderdome is on this weekend. The Thunderdome is one of the premier BMX events on the Victorian racing calendar and the last hitout of the season ahead of the state championships.

With two days of racing and $7000 up for grabs for the pro riders, it’s set to be an action packed weekend of BMX. Add to that a star studded pro line up and the vintage show and shine on Sunday the Knox crew have a little something for every BMXer.

Where:

Knox BMX Track, Bunjil Way, Knoxfield, Victoria

When:

Saturday – Practice 2:30pm – 5:15pm. Racing from 6:00pm.

Sunday – Practice 10:00am – 11:35am. Racing from 11:45am.

For more information check out www.facebook.com/knoxbmx/