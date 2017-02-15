Lauren Reynolds and Tory Nyhaug Contract Renewal

Advantage Bicycle Corporation, parent company of Answer BMX, Ssquared Bicycles, and Clayborn Bicycles, is pleased to announce the contract renewal for both Lauren Reynolds (Australia) and Tory Nyhaug (Canada) through year 2020. We really enjoy having both of these riders part of the family and it’s a bonus to watch and assist them as they pursue their dreams. Lauren will remain part of the Factory Ssquared team and had this to say

“It’s been a real pleasure to ride for John and the team at Ssquared Bicycles in conjunction with Answer BMX, and now to extend our partnership for the remainder of my career shows the loyalty and trust behind the brand, it’s has been a real honour”.

While Lauren is part of the Factory Ssquared team, Tory will continue his career on the Factory Answer team.

“I’m very excited to continue with Answer/Ssquared for the second half of my career. They’ve believed in me since day 1 and I’m proud every time I put on that jersey. I’m Looking forward to the next 4 years” -Tory Nyhaug

Full Team lists

Factory Answer

Tory Nyhaug

Larry Dardini

Andre Lacroix

Matthew Meekins

William Silva

Michelle Senger

Ronalds Ritins

Tyler Rooney

Ronan Weber

Arthur Fishel

Factory SSquared

Lauren Reynolds

Maliek Byndloss

Alfredo Campo

Santiago Marin

Lee Baker

Bryce Stroud

Blake Sawyer