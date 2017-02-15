Lauren Reynolds and Tory Nyhaug Contract Renewal
Advantage Bicycle Corporation, parent company of Answer BMX, Ssquared Bicycles, and Clayborn Bicycles, is pleased to announce the contract renewal for both Lauren Reynolds (Australia) and Tory Nyhaug (Canada) through year 2020. We really enjoy having both of these riders part of the family and it’s a bonus to watch and assist them as they pursue their dreams. Lauren will remain part of the Factory Ssquared team and had this to say
“It’s been a real pleasure to ride for John and the team at Ssquared Bicycles in conjunction with Answer BMX, and now to extend our partnership for the remainder of my career shows the loyalty and trust behind the brand, it’s has been a real honour”.
While Lauren is part of the Factory Ssquared team, Tory will continue his career on the Factory Answer team.
“I’m very excited to continue with Answer/Ssquared for the second half of my career. They’ve believed in me since day 1 and I’m proud every time I put on that jersey. I’m Looking forward to the next 4 years” -Tory Nyhaug
Full Team lists
Factory Answer
Tory Nyhaug
Larry Dardini
Andre Lacroix
Matthew Meekins
William Silva
Michelle Senger
Ronalds Ritins
Tyler Rooney
Ronan Weber
Arthur Fishel
Factory SSquared
Lauren Reynolds
Maliek Byndloss
Alfredo Campo
Santiago Marin
Lee Baker
Bryce Stroud
Blake Sawyer
