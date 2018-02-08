Maris Strombergs signs with Rival Racing BMX

Rival Racing BMX is extremely honored and excited to announce the sponsorship signing of “The Machine” Maris Strombergs to their 2018 Factory Team effective immediately. Strombergs, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, needs no introduction to those with even the most basic of BMX race knowledge or history of the sport. We thought about listing all of Maris’ achievements in this press release but feared the internet doesn’t have enough bandwidth capabilities for that length of accomplishments. So here’s the abbreviated time line: at 2 yrs old he was the fastest kid on a tri-cycle in his neighborhood back in his home country of Latvia. At 9 he won his first BMX World Championship. Fast forward through his teen years where he won a bunch of other races and titles right up to the start of his professional career where he has become arguably the “GOAT” of BMX Racing. He’s the only Pro Racer in history that has been an Olympic Gold Medalist (he did that twice just cause he could), UCI Elite Men World Champion, European Series Elite Champion, NBL Pro Champion, and ABA/USA BMX Pro Champion. Several of these prestigious titles, he has won multiple times. Basically, if there is a professional championship title that can be won in BMX and Maris has attempted to win that title, he’s accomplished that goal at least once.

Strombergs had this to say about the new partnership, “I’m excited to become apart of the Rival family. I have liked their frames for a long time so it was a no brainer to decide to work with them. I look forward to start on this journey with Ryan and Rich and help them take Rival to new heights. I believe in this brand so watch out BMX world, we are coming!”

Rival Racing owner Rich Rice is obviously thrilled about the new addition to the team and what it means for the brand. Rice stated, “Signing “The Machine” and getting to work with him as he maps out his plan of attack to go after another Gold in Tokyo is a huge boost as we launch the Rival brand here in the USA. I actually didn’t believe Birk when he called me a couple weeks ago and told me Maris was interested in riding for Rival. Everybody knows Birk likes to joke around and at first I thought he was just messing with me. Thankfully that was not the case and we were able to work out a deal. We look forward to supporting Maris and his goals for the future. His experience and input will be crucial for our future product development and increasing our brand awareness globally.”

In just a few short months since Rival Racing BMX changed ownership and moved headquarters to the USA, the brand has been undergoing several new and exciting changes. From forming its’ first USA Factory Team, to signing Maris Strombergs, to the production of the newly designed Rival frames, the addition of little guy size frames, and a couple more surprises from the brand coming down the road, it’s an exciting time for the Indianapolis based brand. Stay tuned to the Rival social media pages for more news and updates. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram under Rival Racing. #knowyourRIVAL

For more information on Rival Racing BMX, visit www.rival-racing.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram under Rival Racing. Or contact Rich Rice, rich@rivalbmx.com, (317)446-4889 and Ryan Birk, birk@rivalbmx.com, (317)954-5733