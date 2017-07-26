Meet BMXing Legend Bob Haro in Melbourne
BMXing Legend and pioneer of freestyle BMX, Bob Haro, will be visiting Melbourne late August as a special guest to the Hurstbrige BMX Show and Shine. As a part of that weekend organisers are putting on a dinner where you can meet the legend.
Here’s the details:
- Tickets are now available for the Bob Haro dinner night.
- It’s on Saturday 26th August & kicks off at 7pm, the night before the Hursty Show & Shine.
- 3 course sit down menu with soft drinks & beer included.
- Meet Bob Haro, question & answer, autograph session & plenty of time for some 1 on 1 with the legend that is HARO.
- We have some special guests / homegrown hero’s also coming along to make this a once in a lifetime event.
- Tickets are limited at $125.00 per head. No Ticket = No Admittance. Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/243694222406564/ and Dibs tickets in comments & PayPal to hurstybmxshow@hotmail.com
