Melbourne Supershow & Shine: Kramer & King

The guys from Melbourne’s Old School BMX store, who brought Perry Kramer to Australia last year, have got the PK bug and are all set to bring him back, only this time he has a friend travelling with him. Eddie King, another legend of the sport, will be bringing his tales of the early days of the sport to the Melbourne Supershow and Shine. You can bet there will be a dinner and ride to coincide with the event so BMX fans can get plenty of time with the legends. Maybe organisers can get PK out on the race track for his next trip. Details will be available soon.

To find out more about Old School BMX visit www.oldschoolbmx.com.au or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oldschoolbmxstore/