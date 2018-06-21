New Bike Bag From Stay Strong

The Stay Strong Bike Bags are set to arrive in Australia in just a matter of days. Printed as “golf” bags they should help some travelling BMXers avoid paying excessive charges to airlines. We’ve had a close look at both the DK and the Mud X bike bags, both of which do a great job, but the Stay Strong bike bag offers more room for those travelling with cruisers and to fit your helmet so you don’t need to carry it separately. Look out for a product review on one of these in the near future.

Gallery

Manufacturer’s Description

Stay Strong’s “Golf Pro Series” travel bag is designed to carry your bike, clothing, helmet, tools and accessories whilst passing as a golf bag which will possibly save you baggage charges depending on the airline. The tapered design with a wider area for the back wheel means it will comfortably take a cruiser sized wheel, whilst the top opening zip helps prevent the zip bulging when packing the bag to maximum capacity.

Features include a zipped tool bag which can be removed but which is also sewn into the base of the bag. Straps to secure your bike and wheels, padded side pocked with embroidered logos. Smaller additional zip pocket on top section with 2 additional straps and clips, a stiff plastic base for extra support, smooth rolling wheels and pull handle. Lightweight when empty and made from durable fabric, we believe this bag ticks all the boxes for your bike travel needs.

Length : 129cm

: 129cm Width Rear : 52cm

: 52cm Width Top : 38cm (Tapered Design)

: 38cm (Tapered Design) Height : 30 cm

The Stay Strong bike bags are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).