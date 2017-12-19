New ICE F118 Frames in ‘’BLACK PEARL’’ Color Edition

We are proud to announce we just received in stock our new F118 frames in ‘’BLACK PEARL’’ color edition !

Little brother of the revolutionary F118, our new ‘’Black Pearl Edition’’F118 frame comes to make the range bigger with 4 new sizes, from Expert to Pro Lite.

This new frame is built with 6 new 6061 Aluminium tubes with variable sections, which gives it uniques weight, stiffness and look.

Young riders will finally be able to identify to their idols when putting their hands on this jewel :

Hydroformed triple-butted top tube and down tube.

Rear dropouts designed in France . Especially thought for our frames, they allow a precise setting of the disc brake in postmount standard with 140mm rotor. (A v-brake mount is also possible). CNC Aluminium dropouts for 10mm axle. 35mm range of real setting for the wheel distance (330mm to 365mm)

Head tube designed for semi-integrated headset standard ( Zero Stack) ZS44/28.6 – ZS56/40 (accomodates 1’’1/8 forks too with reducer)

Fully removable V-brake adaptaters included

External BSA type bottom bracket (Shimano 24mm)

External cable routing

Seat tube with total taking on the 68mm bottom bracket shell.

Accepts a Ø 27.2mm seatpost.

Seatclamp diameter Ø : 31.6mm

1’3/8’’ wheels can be fitted on our frames from size Expert to size Pro

Already available in sizes Expert, Expert XL, Expert XXL, PRO Light and Cruiser XL

Available in this color in sizes PRO, PRO XL, PRO XXL, PRO XXXL, PRO 4XL and Cruiser in April, pre-orders open !

More information concerning specs and geometry chart on our website : www.ice-element.com