New Paws Freewheel from ACS

So we got news that ACS have released new freewheels to their line up, the ACS Paws.

I’m not about to validate the freewheel in a world flooded with cassette hubs, I’ve done it over and over again, and let’s face it the freewheel isn’t going away. In fact there couldn’t be a better time to be a freewheeler with the developments over the past couple of years.

There are two models of the ACS BMX Paws freewheels, check em out.

ACS BMX PAWS

These are the same design, materials and price as CROSSFIRE, but use a standard 4-prong removal tool.

The 4-prong tool has more axle clearance than the CROSSFIRE 6-spline tool, making freewheel removal easier on many bicycles.

Available in Gun Gray, sizes: 16T, 17T, 18T, 20T & 22T

ACS BMX PAWS HD (Heavy Duty)

These are replacing the CROSSFIRE PRO & PRO 1.5 freewheels.

CNC wire cut steps and pawls, sealed mech bearings, 60 steps / 6° engagement with nickel plated sprocket ring.

Available sizes: 16T, 17T & 18T

ACS BMX is distributed in Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)