Oceania Bicycles Australia Closing Down Sale

I was saddened by the news that Oceania Bicycles Australia were closing down. Oceania have been one of Australia’s largest bicycle distributors for many years, their warehouse is very impressive, quite large and held a heck of a lot of stock. While SE Racing is their only BMX race brand they have been very supportive of bmxultra.com over the past many years, supplying news and products for review, donating prizes to our pet event BSX and of course bringing Todd Lyons to our backyard for a ride. For that we are forever grateful.

According to www.bicyclingtrade.com.au the closure is “a sign of how tough the Australian bicycle industry has become of late”.

In the press release from General Manager Craig McGregor he states “the bicycle industry I believe is going through its toughest trading period in history and presently there is no sign for a turnaround in the near future. Due to this we have had to make the tough decision to close the business.”

Oceania are in the throws of selling out their remaining stock, direct to the public and at crazy prices. This weekend is the final opportunity to pick up a bargain. Exactly what they have left is unclear, so it’s best to get down there and check it out for yourself.

Here’s the latest information for the final weekend of their sale.

Last weekend to grab a bargain. Direct to public sale, closing down. This weekend, no shipping. Accept Cash, EFT, Visa, Mastercard. Savings off normal retail prices, Bikes starting at $99, majority of bikes are between 45% and 60% off. Pumps, bags, locks, grips, cables, BMX tyres, Carbon Road and BMX wheels, lights, mirrors, Bryton GPS and much more up to 75% off normal retail prices.

When

Friday 8 September. 10am till 4pm

Saturday 9 September. 10am till 4pm

Sunday 10 September. 10am till 2pm



Where

Address: 46 Commercial Drive, Lynbrook, Vic, 3975

We wish Craig and the crew from Oceania the best for the future.