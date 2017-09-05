Perry Kramer’s Melbourne Show and Shine
It feels like it’s the 80’s all over again here in lil ol’ Australia with some of the biggest names in the early days of the sport visiting “Down Unda!”. The latest to be announced hitting our shores is Perry Kramer. Perry Kramer is the PK in PK Ripper which is a signature SE Bikes frame that spans generations despite his career being relatively short, ending in 1985. With an amateur world championship, which he won in 1979, under his belt and a 7 year pro career, the hall of famer has cemented his name in the BMX history books.
You can find out more about PK at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perry_Kramer
The oldschoolbmx.com.au guys are bringing him out for a weekend which includes a dinner, a ride and a show and shine.
The Schedule
Friday 6th October
Dinner (7PM – 12AM) Westwaters Hotel, Caroline Springs
If anyone is keen on the dinner they can pm Mark Tawaf on Facebook, he tells us there are not many tickets remaining.
Saturday 7th October
Morning ride and autograph/photo session (TBC)
Sunday 8th October
Show and Shine (9AM – 4PM)
Unit 1/25 Westwood Drive Ravenhall 3023 Victoria
Categories for the show
- Best Vintage
- Best Mid School
- Best New School
- Best Freestyle
- People’s Choice
- Best Old School collection.
- Best SE Display
- Best Cruiser
- Best Survivor
- Best SE
- Best PK Ripper
- Sponsors Choice
- Perry Choice
- Best Pit
Setup before 9 and finish at 4
Gold coin donation appreciated for signature or photo with Perry
The shop will be open on the day
Also you can get yourself a tee from the weekend, but you will want to get in quick to score one of these.
For more information check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1777180945645243
