Perry Kramer’s Melbourne Show and Shine

It feels like it’s the 80’s all over again here in lil ol’ Australia with some of the biggest names in the early days of the sport visiting “Down Unda!”. The latest to be announced hitting our shores is Perry Kramer. Perry Kramer is the PK in PK Ripper which is a signature SE Bikes frame that spans generations despite his career being relatively short, ending in 1985. With an amateur world championship, which he won in 1979, under his belt and a 7 year pro career, the hall of famer has cemented his name in the BMX history books.

You can find out more about PK at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perry_Kramer

The oldschoolbmx.com.au guys are bringing him out for a weekend which includes a dinner, a ride and a show and shine.

The Schedule

Friday 6th October

Dinner (7PM – 12AM) Westwaters Hotel, Caroline Springs

If anyone is keen on the dinner they can pm Mark Tawaf on Facebook, he tells us there are not many tickets remaining.

Saturday 7th October

Morning ride and autograph/photo session (TBC)

Sunday 8th October

Show and Shine (9AM – 4PM)

Unit 1/25 Westwood Drive Ravenhall 3023 Victoria

Categories for the show

Best Vintage

Best Mid School

Best New School

Best Freestyle

People’s Choice

Best Old School collection.

Best SE Display

Best Cruiser

Best Survivor

Best SE

Best PK Ripper

Sponsors Choice

Perry Choice

Best Pit

Setup before 9 and finish at 4

Gold coin donation appreciated for signature or photo with Perry

The shop will be open on the day

Also you can get yourself a tee from the weekend, but you will want to get in quick to score one of these.

For more information check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1777180945645243