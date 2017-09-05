  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Perry Kramer’s Melbourne Show and Shine

It feels like it’s the 80’s all over again here in lil ol’ Australia with some of the biggest names in the early days of the sport visiting “Down Unda!”. The latest to be announced hitting our shores is Perry Kramer. Perry Kramer is the PK in PK Ripper which is a signature SE Bikes frame that spans generations despite his career being relatively short, ending in 1985. With an amateur world championship, which he won in 1979, under his belt and a 7 year pro career, the hall of famer has cemented his name in the BMX history books.

You can find out more about PK at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perry_Kramer

The oldschoolbmx.com.au guys are bringing him out for a weekend which includes a dinner, a ride and a show and shine.

The Schedule

Friday 6th October

Dinner (7PM – 12AM) Westwaters Hotel, Caroline Springs

If anyone is keen on the dinner they can pm Mark Tawaf on Facebook, he tells us there are not many tickets remaining.

Saturday 7th October

Morning ride and autograph/photo session (TBC)

Sunday 8th October

Show and Shine (9AM – 4PM)

Unit 1/25 Westwood Drive Ravenhall 3023 Victoria

Categories for the show

  • Best Vintage
  • Best Mid School
  • Best New School
  • Best Freestyle
  • People’s Choice
  • Best Old School collection.
  • Best SE Display
  • Best Cruiser
  • Best Survivor
  • Best SE
  • Best PK Ripper
  • Sponsors Choice
  • Perry Choice
  • Best Pit

Setup before 9 and finish at 4

Gold coin donation appreciated for signature or photo with Perry

The shop will be open on the day

Also you can get yourself a tee from the weekend, but you will want to get in quick to score one of these.

For more information check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1777180945645243

Share Button
|

Posted in: News