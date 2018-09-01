Product Spotlight: Alienation Ankle Biter 18″ Rim

Alienation BMX are the leaders in BMX rim technologies with the widest range of rims for all facets of BMX. Alienation leading the charge with tubeless BMX technologies with the newly released TCS tires to complete the TCS system. Alienation have recently added 18″ x 1″ (or 400 x 15) 28 hole Ankle Biter rims to their line up for the younger BMX racers and the future of BMX racing. Good luck trying to find a 18″ x 1″ race rim that’s lighter and stronger.

There isn’t a whole lot of information about these rims, but they are available at all good BMX stores.

Manufacturer’s Description

Narrow race intended double walled, sleeved joint rim

Use: Elite Mini Race

Material: 6061 T6

Walls: Double

Joint: Sleeved

Weight: 280 grams

Diameter: 400 (18”)

Drilling: 28 holes

Valve: French Valve

Sidewall: CNC

Colors: Black

Alienation BMX is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com.

For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.