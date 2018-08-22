Product Spotlight: Alienation TCS Tubeless BMX Race Tires

The Alienation BMX TCS F1 (20 x 1.95) and R1 (20 x 1.60) tubeless tires are now available and are rolling out around the globe.

It’s been over five years since we reviewed the Alienation TCS (Tubeless Compatible System). Over that time the Alienation TCS rims, the rear Malice and front specific Mischief, have been rolled out in massive numbers and positioned itself as one of the leading rims for BMX racing. The alloy rims are so light they beat out most of the carbon rims on the market and cost only a fraction of the price.

Since tubeless hasn’t full hit the race market until now there are a number of misconceptions based on tubeless in MTB racing. The applications are very different. One of the biggest complaints in MTB for tubeless tires is burping when massive amounts of air can escape, but the tire pressures are much lower traversing a very different terrain to what BMX has grown into. So rather than running low pressures like out MTBing cousins, we run much higher pressures and burping isn’t an issue.

There are actually a number of issues we face with standard set ups with tubes that are eliminated by running the Alienation TCS set up. Firstly the rims are designed to position the tires perfectly so no more tire wobble from the tires not being seated properly. Once you get the tire pressure to around 50 psi the beads position themselves perfectly. One of the biggest advantages of running tubeless is the sealant will seal up to a quarter inch hole. Can you imagine, no more annoying punctures!

In addition to that the tubeless system is a different feel to running tubes, it’s not as spongey so tire pressures feel harder. You get great grip, a good feedback from your wheels and less rolling resistance. Enough from us. You can finally check them out for yourselves.

Manufacturer’s Description

Alienation TCS F1 (Front) Tire

Directional pattern with excellent grip intended for FRONT RACE

Size: 20 x 1.95

Bead: proprietary TCS

TPI: 120

Compound: Dual (Hard Center/Soft Outer)

PSI: 85

Weight: 350g/12.3oz

Color: Black

Alienation TCS R1 (Rear) Tire

Directional pattern with excellent grip intended for REAR RACE

Size: 20 x 1.60

Bead: proprietary TCS

TPI: 120

Compound: Dual (Hard Center/Soft Outer)

PSI: 85

Weight: 255g/8.9oz

Color: Black

Alienation are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com. For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.