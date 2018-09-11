Product Spotlight: Bob Haro Aloha Shirts

I’m a fan of Hawaiian shirts, BMX and Bob Haro. Haro’s amazing line up of apparel is real eye candy, each item carefully selected from the finest materials with amazing colour and prints.

When Bob Haro announced the launch of the Aloha shirts late last week I was caught trying to decide which one would be perfect for the upcoming Aussie summer. It’s a difficult decision indeed. The Collage shirt is loaded with iconic images of Bob Haro himself through his career. The Cartoon shirt is probably more my style, since I’ve always been a fan of his cartoons.

Be the coolest guy at your next BMX BBQ!

Product Description

My newest release is based on the timeless Hawaiian Aloha shirts. Perfect for any BBQ, party or BMX reunion. Each BHD Aloha button down features my classic illustrations or freestyle images. All garments are made with breathable and lightweight poly-cotton fabric with bold sublimated graphics and shirts feature a soft-touch hand for lasting wearability. Shirts include a single front pocket, 6-button placard and accent red Rider Icon loop label. Limited in numbers, so order yours today! While supplies last.

Available in Adult sizes Medium, Large, XL, and XXL.

Check out the Aloha shirts and more at bobharo.com