Product Spotlight: Ciari Turbino Pro Race Crankset

I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Ciari product range which continues to grow with new and exciting products. The new Ciari Turbino Pro Race crankset is the latest to be released to the line up and are now available.

With a local RRP of $AUD375.00, it’s not the cheapest for a pro sized 2 piece crankset, but then again it’s not the dearest either.

Product Specifications

Hollow forged CNC machined crank arms.

High-grade 6066 aluminum offers superior fatigue strength.

24mm 16-Spline hollow chromoly spindle

104 BCD

Available in black and silver.

Weight

CRANKARMS (PAIR):

170 mm – 29 oz / 822g

175 mm -29.3 oz / 830g

180 mm -30 oz / 850g

Ciari is distributed across Australia by BMXEDGE, see their website at bmxedge.com.au/ciari_parts.php for more details.