Product Spotlight: Ciari Turbino Pro Race Crankset
I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Ciari product range which continues to grow with new and exciting products. The new Ciari Turbino Pro Race crankset is the latest to be released to the line up and are now available.
With a local RRP of $AUD375.00, it’s not the cheapest for a pro sized 2 piece crankset, but then again it’s not the dearest either.
Product Specifications
- Hollow forged CNC machined crank arms.
- High-grade 6066 aluminum offers superior fatigue strength.
- 24mm 16-Spline hollow chromoly spindle
- 104 BCD
- Available in black and silver.
Weight
CRANKARMS (PAIR):
- 170 mm – 29 oz / 822g
- 175 mm -29.3 oz / 830g
- 180 mm -30 oz / 850g
Ciari is distributed across Australia by BMXEDGE, see their website at bmxedge.com.au/ciari_parts.php for more details.
Posted in: News