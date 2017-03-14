Product Spotlight: Ciari Victor 1 Carbon Forks

A couple of weeks ago we took a quick look at the Ciari Crossbow handlebars, it was the styling that caught my eye, so I took a closer look at their website and that same sleek styling carries across right through their range. So I thought why not take a closer look at some of their other products. The Victor 1 forks have been popping up all over the place so it’s a great place to start.

Manufacturers Description

HOW DO YOU BUILD A 18 OUNCE BMX RACE FORK THAT WON’T COME APART AT THE BONDS?

Introducing the patented, continuous carbon fiber VICTOR I, gram for gram the most advanced of its kind ever made.

Technical Specs

One piece carbon monocoque design

Aerospace/Formula-1 blend of High Modulus Fiber (HMF) for superior strength

Specific fiber types handle unique load types (e.g. side load, torsion, impact, etc.)

Optimum fiber orientation incorporates FEA (Finite Element Analysis) to absorb and dissipate loads

Smooth internal fiber flow in crown/steerer area for increased impact strength

Full carbon crown and steer tube better transfers force and improves ride responsiveness

Blade shape incorporates internal patented double chamber design for increased stiffness for unparalleled cornering and ride performance

Kamm Tail technology generates better aerodynamics and low drag at high speeds

Forged 7075 alloy dropouts

28mm rake

314mm A2C (Axle to crown) build in height

170mm steer tube length

Ciari is distributed across Australia by BMXEDGE, see their website at bmxedge.com.au/ciari_parts.php for more details.