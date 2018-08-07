  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

Product Spotlight: Maxxis Torch Tires

Lusty Industries have just picked up distribution of Maxxis tires so I thought it would be a good time to do a product spotlight on the Maxxis Torch tires. The Torch is the premier race tire in the Maxxis line up.

Manufacturers Description

Light up the competition at your local track

  • M149
  • Lightweight construction
  • Dual-Compound Technology
  • Silkworm or SilkShield Protection Options

Light up the track and your competition with the Torch. In an all-out sprint for 30 seconds, you need every advantage you can get, which is why the Torch features a lightweight, 120-TPI casing and a tread pattern designed to let you rip through the pavement of modern BMX tracks.

Specifications

SizeETRTOTPIBeadWeight (g)CompoundMax PSITechColor
20″ Rim Size
20X1 1/828-45160WIRE260DUAL85SilkWormBlack
20X1 3/837-45160WIRE310DUAL110SilkWormBlack
20X1.5038-406120FOLDABLE320DUAL110SilkShieldBlack
20X1.5038-406120FOLDABLE315DUAL110SilkWormBlack
20X1.7544-406120FOLDABLE365DUAL110SilkShieldBlack
20X1.7544-406120FOLDABLE345DUAL110SilkWormBlack
20X1.7544-40660FOLDABLE445DUAL110NASkinwall
20X1.9549-406120FOLDABLE395DUAL110SilkShieldBlack
20X1.9549-406120FOLDABLE370DUAL110SilkWormBlack
20X1.9549-40660FOLDABLE490DUAL110NASkinwall
20X2.2056-40660FOLDABLE475DUAL110SilkShieldBlack
24″ Rim Size
24X1.7544-507120WIRE450DUAL65SilkWormBlack

Maxxis products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty.

See the full range of Maxxis BMX tires at www.lustyindustries.com/brands/maxxis/bmx

