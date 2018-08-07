Product Spotlight: Maxxis Torch Tires

Lusty Industries have just picked up distribution of Maxxis tires so I thought it would be a good time to do a product spotlight on the Maxxis Torch tires. The Torch is the premier race tire in the Maxxis line up.

Manufacturers Description

Light up the competition at your local track

M149

Lightweight construction

Dual-Compound Technology

Silkworm or SilkShield Protection Options

Light up the track and your competition with the Torch. In an all-out sprint for 30 seconds, you need every advantage you can get, which is why the Torch features a lightweight, 120-TPI casing and a tread pattern designed to let you rip through the pavement of modern BMX tracks.

Specifications

Size ETRTO TPI Bead Weight (g) Compound Max PSI Tech Color 20″ Rim Size 20X1 1/8 28-451 60 WIRE 260 DUAL 85 SilkWorm Black 20X1 3/8 37-451 60 WIRE 310 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black 20X1.50 38-406 120 FOLDABLE 320 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black 20X1.50 38-406 120 FOLDABLE 315 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black 20X1.75 44-406 120 FOLDABLE 365 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black 20X1.75 44-406 120 FOLDABLE 345 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black 20X1.75 44-406 60 FOLDABLE 445 DUAL 110 NA Skinwall 20X1.95 49-406 120 FOLDABLE 395 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black 20X1.95 49-406 120 FOLDABLE 370 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black 20X1.95 49-406 60 FOLDABLE 490 DUAL 110 NA Skinwall 20X2.20 56-406 60 FOLDABLE 475 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black 24″ Rim Size 24X1.75 44-507 120 WIRE 450 DUAL 65 SilkWorm Black

Maxxis products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty.

See the full range of Maxxis BMX tires at www.lustyindustries.com/brands/maxxis/bmx