Product Spotlight: Maxxis Torch Tires
Lusty Industries have just picked up distribution of Maxxis tires so I thought it would be a good time to do a product spotlight on the Maxxis Torch tires. The Torch is the premier race tire in the Maxxis line up.
Manufacturers Description
Light up the competition at your local track
- M149
- Lightweight construction
- Dual-Compound Technology
- Silkworm or SilkShield Protection Options
Light up the track and your competition with the Torch. In an all-out sprint for 30 seconds, you need every advantage you can get, which is why the Torch features a lightweight, 120-TPI casing and a tread pattern designed to let you rip through the pavement of modern BMX tracks.
Specifications
|Size
|ETRTO
|TPI
|Bead
|Weight (g)
|Compound
|Max PSI
|Tech
|Color
|20″ Rim Size
|20X1 1/8
|28-451
|60
|WIRE
|260
|DUAL
|85
|SilkWorm
|Black
|20X1 3/8
|37-451
|60
|WIRE
|310
|DUAL
|110
|SilkWorm
|Black
|20X1.50
|38-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|320
|DUAL
|110
|SilkShield
|Black
|20X1.50
|38-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|315
|DUAL
|110
|SilkWorm
|Black
|20X1.75
|44-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|365
|DUAL
|110
|SilkShield
|Black
|20X1.75
|44-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|345
|DUAL
|110
|SilkWorm
|Black
|20X1.75
|44-406
|60
|FOLDABLE
|445
|DUAL
|110
|NA
|Skinwall
|20X1.95
|49-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|395
|DUAL
|110
|SilkShield
|Black
|20X1.95
|49-406
|120
|FOLDABLE
|370
|DUAL
|110
|SilkWorm
|Black
|20X1.95
|49-406
|60
|FOLDABLE
|490
|DUAL
|110
|NA
|Skinwall
|20X2.20
|56-406
|60
|FOLDABLE
|475
|DUAL
|110
|SilkShield
|Black
|24″ Rim Size
|24X1.75
|44-507
|120
|WIRE
|450
|DUAL
|65
|SilkWorm
|Black
Maxxis products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty.
See the full range of Maxxis BMX tires at www.lustyindustries.com/brands/maxxis/bmx
