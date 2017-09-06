Product Spotlight: Mike Hucker Signature ODI Grips

Grip giant ODI have a new signature grip with crazy ass Californian dirt jumper Mike Hucker, who’s just as well known for his skills on the bike as he is for that dirty mullet. Anyone who knows ODI grips will know the quality of their products and how much they value comfort and durability. The design in the Hucker grips alone would make me want to buy them, that and the fact they are so wide, something I always look for in a grip to accommodate my large hands.

Product Description

Mike “Hucker” Clark brings his So Cal attitude to life with the new Signature Hucker Grips. Designed for both aesthetics and performance,.The 160mm grip’s Californa-inspired Beach scene has been intricately laid out to provide traction and padding in key areas where they are needed most.

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Features a unique two material design that allows for improved bar adhesion and less grip slippage

Soft vertical ribs provide excellent padding

Horizontal ribs on front of the grip o?ffer improved traction.

Available in 4 Color Ways with coordinated end plugs

Extra Long 160mm Length

Sold In Pairs

Find out more at odigrips.com