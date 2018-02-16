Product Spotlight: ODI AG-2 Lock-On Grips

Aaron Gwin is a 5 time UCI Downhill MTB Champion. ODI have come up with a very special grip for an extremely dominant rider with the AG-2 Signature grips. Although designed for one of the most successful MTB racers today the AG-2 grips translate well to BMX racing too and BMX racers around the globe have taken to the AG-2 grips like ducks to water. And when you check out the colour range and features you will see what makes these so popular.

Manufacturer’s Description

Our initial partnership with Aaron Gwin produced numerous innovations that pushed grip technology to new levels. With the new AG2 Grips, we wanted to take things even further. We started with an ultra soft pro compound and built this into an improved knurl pattern that provides extra tackiness and control along with reduced vibration transfer. We coupled this with our exclusive offset design that offers even more impact dampening where it is needed most, without increasing the grip diameter. We then redesigned the most impact prone portions of the grips to provide and even better feel and accurate control when riding.

Product Features

NEW! LARGER DIAMETER -Grips feature a larger diameter than the original grips (30.5mm) with offset padding towards the rider for improved comfort.

-Grips feature a larger diameter than the original grips (30.5mm) with offset padding towards the rider for improved comfort. NEW! SOFTER COMPOUND -Soft Pro Compound provides excellent shock absorption.

-Soft Pro Compound provides excellent shock absorption. NEW! SURFACE PATTERN -Resesigned surface pattern for improved traction and vibration dampening.

-Resesigned surface pattern for improved traction and vibration dampening. NEW! IMPROVED ERGONOMICS -Redesigned Ends provide an improved feel.

-Redesigned Ends provide an improved feel. ALUMINUM REINFORCED ENDS – Provide extra durability against grip blowout.

– Provide extra durability against grip blowout. ANGLED RIB PATTERN – Thin ribs add control without a bulky feel.

– Thin ribs add control without a bulky feel. SINGLE CLAMP – Uses our race-proven Version 2.1 Lock-On system.

– Uses our race-proven Version 2.1 Lock-On system. HARD PLASTIC END – Molded over the aluminum endcap, the end provides durability but will not gouge.

ODI is available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty



Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips