Product Spotlight: ODI Maris Stromberg’s “The Machine” Lock On Grips

I started to look for a 143mm wide flangeless handle grip expecting to come up empty, after all, all of the popular flangeless grips are only 130mm wide including Vans, TLD, Rogues and Ruffians. I was surprised to find that 2 times Olympic Gold medalist, Maris Strombergs, ODI signature grips fit the bill perfectly. They have been around for a while now, but don’t seem to be as popular as the others despite celebrating one of the greatest BMX racers of all time. I’m guessing that’s because they are slightly limited to bigger hands with the larger width and slightly larger diameter than the staple Ruffian, despite that this big handed BMXer digs them and finds them a worthy candidate for this week’s product spotlight. Check them out.

It’s been over 20 years since ODI issued a Signature Product. When the Innaugural BMX Olympic Gold Medalist came to us and wanted us to make a grip that he would use in Olympic competition in London 2012, we couldn’t refuse.

Raised start pattern provides the same traction as our popular Ruffian grip in a slightly larger diameter

“Twisted” design matches the contour of the inside of your hand in the proper sprint position

Small flange provides a reference for the inside of the grip without being too bulky

“THE MACHINE” Logo can be rotated to provide extra traction points for your finger tips

Lock-On Grip System = 100% Slip Free performance

Includes Snap Cap™ End Plugs

