Product Spotlight: Profile “From the Dungeon” T-Shirt

Profile Racing continue on with their 50th Anniversary celebrations with yet another t-shirt. The “From the dungeon” tee supports the artwork used by Profile for their YouTube series that takes us through Profile’s “Dungeon” to highlight Profile, and it’s products, origins.

Product Description

4 color breast and back logo.

Water Based Ink.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

Printed in the USA.

DISTRIBUTED ACROSS AUSTRALIA BY ELITE CYCLE IMPORTS

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.