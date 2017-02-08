Product Spotlight: Profile Mark Mulville Push Stem

On the hunt for a new top load stem I started to sniff around the list of Profile stems at the ECI BMX website (www.eciimports.com). ECI have been the Australian Distributor for Profile since Comp 3’s were tearing up BMX tracks (That’s a long time if you don’t get the reference). I stumbled across the Mark Mulville Push stem, well, it’s not the first time I’d seen it, but I have never had the chance to run one and since I’ve never heard anything bad about them it was time to take a closer look.

As per most Profile products there are almost endless combinations of sizes, colours and they are even configurable. The Push stem comes with cromo bolts but can be upgraded to titanium bolts to shave a little more weight, 30 grams to be exact. The most difficult thing about selecting the stem would be colour choice.

Product Details

The “Push” stem is named after Mark’s favorite trails.

Locates bars 23mm (.9 inches) higher than the Acoustic Stem.

Sizes: 48mm, 53mm, 58mm, 63mm

48mm, 53mm, 58mm, 63mm Colors: Black, Polished, Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Black, White, Matte Black, Military Matte Green, Gold, Aqua, Natural Camo, Kaleidoscope

Reach: 48mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 283g/9.95oz with titanium bolts: 253g/8.95oz

Reach: 53mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 297g/10.45oz with titanium bolts: 267g/9.45oz

Reach: 58mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 310g/10.85oz with titanium bolts: 280/9.85oz

Reach: 63mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 324g/11.4oz with titanium bolts: 294g/10.4oz

Oh wait, did that say it’s a trails stem? It’s a top loader, which would be just as applicable on the race track as it riding trails, or anything else you can think of doing on your BMX bikes for that matter.

The Push stem is a lock for me. So now the tough question. Which colour?