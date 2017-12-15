Product Spotlight: Profile Nation Straw Hat

Are you ready for the scorching Aussie summer? Or just looking for a nice wide brimmed straw hat that screams “I’m a proud BMXer”? The Profile Nation straw hat is just for you.

Fitted with a Profile Nation cloth patch, the hat is quite literally a one size fits all. The way its made the hat adjusts to fit even some of the bigger heads. I should know it fits mine and I wear a XXL TLD D3 helmet (they don’t come any bigger than that). And it’s available now, just in time for Christmas.

Distributed Across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.