Product Spotlight: Profile Racing Re-Pop Chrome Pad Sets

Profile Racing continue their 50th anniversary in style, just a few months ago Profile put together a limited run reproduction of their popular pad sets in white, there were just 50 sets made and they were tough to get your hands on. There doesn’t seem to be limited numbers with these chrome reproductions.

Don’t miss out.

Manufacturers Description

Using their same manufacturing and screen printing processes, thanks to Flite for helping us re-pop the original Profile Racing frame/bar/stem pads.

Original Profile Racing Silver Pad Set.

Comes with a Short (11?) Stem pad.

Includes (1) Cross Bar pad, (1) Top Tube Bar pad, (1) Stem pad.

Flite labels sewn into back side of each pad.

Distributed Across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.