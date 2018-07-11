Product Spotlight: Speedline Parts Wing Side Panels

Speedline Parts have released their Wing side panel that’s fully compliant with USA BMX and the UCI. Available in a massive range of colour options you wont have any trouble finding one to compliment your bike. Check them out.

Manufacturer’s Description

USA BMX and the UCI now require Side Panels for National and International Competition. And with Speedline, we have come up with our little WING side Panel that keeps you in compliance with the latest rules. It will fit 3 wide of the 2″ Black UCI numbers.

They simply Velcro on to the frame with the attached Velcro Strip.

The Plate is the Side Panel alone, no numbers included.

Made from tear resistant reverse printed Vinyl to make it durable, and light.

Available in 7 color combos:

Black / Silver

Black / Red

Black / Cyan Blue

Black / Hi Vis yellow

Black / Neon Pink

Black / Neon Green and

Black / Neon Orange

Check out the range of Speedline products at www.speedlineparts.com