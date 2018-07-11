Product Spotlight: Speedline Parts Wing Side Panels
Speedline Parts have released their Wing side panel that’s fully compliant with USA BMX and the UCI. Available in a massive range of colour options you wont have any trouble finding one to compliment your bike. Check them out.
Manufacturer’s Description
USA BMX and the UCI now require Side Panels for National and International Competition. And with Speedline, we have come up with our little WING side Panel that keeps you in compliance with the latest rules. It will fit 3 wide of the 2″ Black UCI numbers.
They simply Velcro on to the frame with the attached Velcro Strip.
The Plate is the Side Panel alone, no numbers included.
Made from tear resistant reverse printed Vinyl to make it durable, and light.
Available in 7 color combos:
- Black / Silver
- Black / Red
- Black / Cyan Blue
- Black / Hi Vis yellow
- Black / Neon Pink
- Black / Neon Green and
- Black / Neon Orange
Check out the range of Speedline products at www.speedlineparts.com
Posted in: News