Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Carbon ENVY BLK V1.1

Did anyone else notice that Supercross have launched a Carbon ENVY BLK V1.1?

In essence it looks like the original ENVY BLK that Supercross have had a lot of success with, but with a bit of a face lift. While the ENVY BLK was available in a massive variety of colours which changed over time V1.1 looks like it will be available in three very slick colour ways.

The V1.1 frame will be available along side the V2 that will also be released shortly. The main difference being the materials used. The V2 will have a hefty price tag, but if you want the best you need to pay for it. While the V1.1 won’t be the most affordable carbon frame on the market it still has all the great features of the original ENVY BLK.

Final release dates are still to be announced, but the Supercross ENVY BLK V1.1 is coming soon.

Gallery

Manufacturer’s Description

NOT ALL CARBON IS CREATED EQUAL.

Just as with aluminum and steel, there are different grades of material for different strengths and needs. We have been working with some of the worlds leading carbon suppliers on the ENVY BLK for almost 4 years, ensuring that our High Modulus / Nano Tube Carbon is the best material available to build you the Lightest, Stiffest, Fastest Carbon Race Frame Possible.

People ask is Carbon a “Fad”. It is the same type of people who asked if Aluminum was a fad. Look at the track today, 90% or more of all the race bikes are Aluminum. Carbon is the next level progression, and with the technology advancing as it has with the new Nano Alloy resins, High Modulus Weaves, High Compaction molding processes etc… You can see why Carbon is the direction everyone is headed.

When we first started working on our new Carbon Frame in 2007, we ended up choosing Aluminum, as the Tubing we were able to get from Easton® at the time allowed us to build a Lighter, Stiffer, and Faster frame with Aluminum. And with that, in 2009 we introduced the Supercross ENVY which has been the lightest production race frame in the world for the last 5 years and counting.

But times change, and the advancements in carbon materials and building technology have led us to produce the new ENVY BLK. It is the most advanced Supercross Frame built yet. From it’s High Modulus Carbon, the Low Void compaction, and Nano Alloy resins, it seriously uses Formula 1 and Fighter Jet Technology to build you a Superframe.

All the sheets of Torray T700s Pre-Preg Material is precision cut to exact shapes and then hand laid into our STEEL compression molds which hold our material forms in the 3d optimized shapes needed for the ultimate in strength and stiffness, all while allowing the compliant ride you are looking for to ensure powerful gate starts and ultra fast cranking for the 3rd and 4th pedals.

If you are serious about wanting to win, and want only the best, be sure to look at an ENVY BLK at your favorite Supercross BMX dealer when shopping for your new frame. We guarantee you will be impressed.

Please note, the Frame is sold Frame Only.

For now you can get more information from www.supercrossbmx.com.

Supercross BMX is distributed in Australia by www.bmxcompound.com.au