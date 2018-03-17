Product Spotlight: Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite Helmet

I don’t know about you guys but I’ve been waiting patiently to see the 2018 range of D3 helmets from Troy Lee and I’m finding this years “soft launch” approach … well … frustrating. In the past, at the end of February, we would normally see a bunch of new helmet designs all in one hit. For whatever reason 2018 is a little different. First off the ranks were the re-release of the classic Corona composite helmets in a new range of colours. Then the Mips helmets in the Mirage, Freedom and the Midnight styles.

Today TLD have launched the D3 Fiberlite range of helmets.

The Fiberlite brings the design, functionality and safety features of the D3 to the masses with a more affordable price tag with only a little more weight than the classic D3 that’s dominated the BMX helmet market for many years.

From what I can tell it shares most of the features of the classic D3 with small differences like no titanium hardware, a light weight fibreglass shell (rather than carbon or composite) and a draw string helmet bag rather than the classic helmet bag with zipper. When you consider the price difference these are all changes that you could live with to save a few bucks.

Available in sizes Adult XS to XXL with six colour options Mono, Orange, Army Green, Blue, Flo Yellow, Gray & Red.

Gallery

Manufacturers Description

Design and Function

The new-for-2018 D3 Fiberlite features a budget-friendly price point but incorporates many of the racing-derived features found on its top-shelf D3 Carbon/Composite siblings. The D3 Fiberlite sources a lightweight fiberglass shell with wind-tunnel proven aerodynamics and efficient ventilation system. The Fiberlite also delivers a comfy, secure fit from its 3D cheekpads, as well as TLD’s signature styling and attention-grabbing FACTORY race team graphics. Thanks to the D3 Fiberlite the most decorated helmet in professional racing is now available for riders who crave factory performance on a privateer budget.

D3 Fibrelite Features

Entry-level D3 model retains premium features at low price point

Lightweight fiberglass shell construction for overall helmet weight of 1225 grams

Efficient aerodynamics developed from wind-tunnel tests

Cooling ventilation system from 20 high-flow intake ports and 6 exhaust vents

Exquisite fit from specially-sized contoured 3D cheekpads

Padded interior liner is removable and washable

Includes TLD drawstring helmet sock

Exceeds bicycle certifications: ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15

Not intended for use with motorized vehicles

Sizing

HELMET SIZE HAT SIZE CM INCHES *Headliners and cheekpads can be interchanged within the same EPS size. X-SMALL 6-1/2 to 6-5/8 52 to 53 20.5 to 20.9 SMALL 6-3/4 to 6-7/8 54 to 55 21.3 to 21.7 MEDIUM 7 to 7-1/8 56 to 57 22 to 22.4 LARGE 7-1/4 to 7-3/8 58 to 59 22.8 to 23.2 X-LARGE 7-1/2 to 7-3/4 60 to 62 23.6 to 24.4 2X-LARGE 7-7/8 to 8-1/8 63 to 65 24.8 to 25.6

For more information check out www.troyleedesigns.com.

TLD is available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty.