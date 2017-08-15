Profile’s Classic High Flange Freewheel Hubs Re-Popped and in stock!

It looks like Profile Racing are getting all nostalgic on us as they rapidly approach their 50th anniversary. They have been reproducing more and more products lately and the latest in the line up are the classic high flange freewheel hubs. These were a very popular hub in the mid 90’s before they were superseded by the cassette version. Oh do I have some bikes they would look perfect on. Check them out.

Product features

Circa 1996

36h or 48h

3/8? axle only

Aluminum center axle with chromoly studs and 3/8 x 24 thd alum nuts

Fits standard 1.375 x 24 thd RHD freewheels

Colors : Polished, Black

Weight: 320g/11.25 oz

DISTRIBUTED ACROSS AUSTRALIA BY ELITE CYCLE IMPORTS

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.