PROSTART Protraining3 Timing Systems

How do you measure the performance of an athlete through the whole season? This is not an easy task!

Fortunately, Prostart is not only specialized in gates, but also in state of the art technology timing systems, at an unbeatable price!

The PROTRAINING 3 range, entirely designed and manufactured within Prostart, comes in 3 models :

1 cell (not autonomous)

2 cells + battery

3 cells + battery

This range, designed to suit riders looking for a new dynamic in their training and for clubs wishing to evaluate and see all their members progress. This tool will emulate close to a real competition thanks to the constant research and improvement. By using it regularly and wisely, this material will become essential.

Thanks to the battery (provided in the ST2 & ST3 models) with a life of more than 10 hours, you will have complete freedom with the timing system on a road, part of track, turn or other possibilities.

The new Prostart application available on smartphone and tablets (Android and Apple Store for free) is an essential tool which save all athletes performances. It’s very intuitive and easy to use, the PROTRAINING 3 uses the bluetooth technology for a better efficiency. The possibility to export the results into Excel is a true asset in order to analyze and study them.

The PROTRAINING range has undergone improvements, including a more efficient laser cell, for a maximum distance of 15 meters between cells; a first in the world of timing! Tripods are still adaptable to the height of a BMX wheel, which will allow to have an identical capture zone between each segment.

Our new laser for a better accuracy of the results

Official Video – 1-man portable gate by PROSTART from PROSTART on Vimeo. In addition, Prostart is also working on the development of its application for connected Android Wear watches to streamline the use of PROTRAINING.

The watch will also have a remote function in the case when the timing system is connected to a Prostart gate.

This system has already been adopted by pro riders such as Joris Daudet, Brook Crain, Daniel Franks or Justin Posey.

For more information, do not hesitate to visit our website prostart-bmxgates.com