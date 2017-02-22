Pumped For Adelaide’s Pumpt Indoor Opening

We ran an article on Adelaide’s Pumpt Indoor concept a little while back, it had mix reactions. Apparently it didn’t sit well with the hardcore dirt jumping crew, but hey, each to their own. The idea of somewhere to ride my race bike during winter is awesome in my books. I don’t mind pump tracks, I prefer to jump, but I’d ride a pump track any day over not riding at all.

On top of the riding, Pumpt have their own line of bikes and race gear, but they also have a cafe and cater for parties.

As the opening nears the concept has been turned into a reality, and I’ve already planned to make a visit in just a couple of weeks and I can’t wait.

Gallery

Pumpt is located at 221 Marion Road, Marleston, Adelaide

To keep track of what’s going on at Pumpt follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RideAdelaide