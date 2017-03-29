  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Pumpt Indoor Event: Team Pumpt Battle April 7

Pumpt have promised events and the Team Pumpt Battle is their first ever Pumpt Battle! BMX Park, Race and Scooter competing for 3 hours for the inaugural title of Pumpt Battle Champions! Enter as either Park, Race or Scooter and teams will be drawn on the night.

Battle it out for

  • Fastest on the Battle Track
  • Best trick on the Tabletop
  • Straight Rhythm Jam
  • Best Team on the night.

Friday April 7, 6-9pm
Entry fee $20

Pumpt is located at
221 Marion Rd, Marleston, Adelaide. www.pumpt.com.au

Register, and keep an eye out for upcoming events, at pumpt.com.au/pumpt-events/

