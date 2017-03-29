Pumpt Indoor Event: Team Pumpt Battle April 7

Pumpt have promised events and the Team Pumpt Battle is their first ever Pumpt Battle! BMX Park, Race and Scooter competing for 3 hours for the inaugural title of Pumpt Battle Champions! Enter as either Park, Race or Scooter and teams will be drawn on the night.

Battle it out for

Fastest on the Battle Track

Best trick on the Tabletop

Straight Rhythm Jam

Best Team on the night.

Friday April 7, 6-9pm

Entry fee $20

Pumpt is located at

221 Marion Rd, Marleston, Adelaide. www.pumpt.com.au

Register, and keep an eye out for upcoming events, at pumpt.com.au/pumpt-events/