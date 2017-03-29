Pumpt Indoor Event: Team Pumpt Battle April 7
Pumpt have promised events and the Team Pumpt Battle is their first ever Pumpt Battle! BMX Park, Race and Scooter competing for 3 hours for the inaugural title of Pumpt Battle Champions! Enter as either Park, Race or Scooter and teams will be drawn on the night.
Battle it out for
- Fastest on the Battle Track
- Best trick on the Tabletop
- Straight Rhythm Jam
- Best Team on the night.
Friday April 7, 6-9pm
Entry fee $20
Pumpt is located at
221 Marion Rd, Marleston, Adelaide. www.pumpt.com.au
Register, and keep an eye out for upcoming events, at pumpt.com.au/pumpt-events/
