Rival Racing Available In The USA Via TMB BMX

Rival Racing Bicycles out of Brisbane Australia is excited to announce the opening of a USA office in Indianapolis IN to make the brand more readily available in the US market.

Daniel Yujnovich, owner of Rival Racing, has teamed up with Ryan and Natarsha Birk of TMB BMX Consulting, to set up a USA based business and grow the brand in the USA market. Ryan Birk stated, “After meeting with Daniel at this past USA BMX Grands and learning more about his brand and his vision for BMX race technology, I was very impressed with Rival and knew this was a brand I wanted to work with. I’m excited to be able to help Daniel grow his brand, not just in the USA market, but globally as well.

While the market is flooded with many brands that are cookie cutter and same thing/different sticker, Rival has done their research and is doing the right things to push frame technology in the sport. We are looking forward to the challenge of established Rival as a staple brand here in the US.”

Rival’s Yujnovich stated, “We are very excited to be working with Ryan and Natarsha from TMB BMX Consulting to showcase the Rival Racing brand and technology to the USA. We have a great respect for Ryan and his accomplishments in the BMX industry and feel that he and Natarsha are a great fit to the Rival Racing Family and look forward to closely with them”

The first order of business will be immediately getting frame and component inventory to the new USA facility for availability, start establishing a Dealer network, creating image awareness for the brand, setting up co-sponsorship programs, and promoting the technology that Rival utilizes in production of their frames,” said Birk.

For more information on Rival Racing BMX bicycles, check out www.rival-racing.com or check out the Rival Racing Facebook page. To contact the USA office for Rival Racing, email ryanbirkbmx@yahoo.com or call (317)954-5733.