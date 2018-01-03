Rival Racing BMX Announces USA Factory Race Team for 2018

Rival Racing BMX is happy to announce the debut of a new USA Factory Team for 2018 in a promotional effort to create brand awareness for the company. In addition, Rival BMX would also like to announce it will also be seeking partnerships with a few select bike shop and national team co-sponsorship teams to give Rival a larger brand domestic presence in the USA.

Rival President and CEO, Rich Rice had this to say about the new Factory Team, “I’m excited and honored to announce our first Factory Team roster for Rival for the brand’s first season in the USA. While the Rival brand has been around for 6 years, it’s not been widely recognized in the USA and obviously our intention is to change that. Forming a Factory Team will allow us to have brand ambassadors in specific age ranges to help us accomplish that goal.” Rice has tagged John Haywood to be the USA Team Manager for the program for 2018 and he will manage all team aspects for the riders this coming season. The initial team roster is as follows:

2018 USA Rival Factory Team Roster

Violete Popovich 9 Girls

Mathew Haywood 10 Expert

Ethan Popovich 13 Expert

Gabby Crane 16 Girls

Conley Newberry 16 Expert

Jared Wright 17-20 Expert

Max Eden 26-35 Expert

Rival Racing will also be putting together a co-sponsor program for a select group of USA Bike Shop and National teams in various parts of the country to help create more of a presence for the brand. Rival Brand Manager Ryan Birk added, “From a marketing standpoint, I firmly believe a brand needs to have a Factory Team that can be used as promotional channel to create brand awareness. You don’t necessarily need a 30 person team chasing team sheet points, but rather a group of riders and families that will present the brand in an image that exemplifies what we are trying to establish as a company. I’m looking for those same qualities in any teams that we choose to partner with on a co-sponsor basis going forward.”

The Rival Racing BMX Team will be proudly supported by the following top of the line partners for 2018:

Fly Racing, Box Components, Sun Ringle’, Sidi Shoes, and Maxxis Tires.

We also would like to take this opportunity to thank Daniel Yujnovich for all of his efforts in starting the Rival brand 6 years ago. Unfortunately, Daniel has decided to pursue other opportunities and will no longer be a part of the Rival brand family. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

For more information on Rival Racing, visit www.rival-racing.com and visit us on Facebook at Rival Racing. Or contact Rich Rice, rich@rivalbmx.com (317)446-4889 and Ryan Birk, birk@rivalbmx.com (317)954-5733