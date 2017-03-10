Road tripping – Adelaide

I have been racing BMX for 35 years this year. The more the years go by, the more I reflect on what it is that keeps me racing.It’s become clear to me that it’s less about what happens on the track that keeps me coming back. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy racing. I’m always up for the challenges it brings but, to me, racing’s got nothing on the social side of BMX. I’ve made many life long friends out of this great sport of ours, travelling to all corners of Australia, some many times, and I’ve been lucky enough to travel to various parts of the world. I’ve had a whole bunch of (sometimes mislead) adventures that I’ve shared with some of the best people you could ever meet and created some great memories that I will take to the grave with me (or there abouts).

Today I find myself heading on another big adventure, spending three days looking for new riding spots around Adelaide and creating new memories. I’m with five other guys who share a common passion for BMX. We’re packed in to the ECI transit van, the perfect vehicle for road tripping. We’re celebrating a fortieth birthday, not that we’d need an excuse to get out on the bikes for the weekend, actually there will be two birthdays to celebrate over the long weekend. I couldn’t think of a better way to clock over another year.

Although our trip might be a bit limited by storms that are forecasted for Sunday I’ll be posting updates from the weekend. Keep an eye out, we have some big things planned including a preview ride at Pumpt, an indoor pump track venue that looks like a whole lot of fun.