SE’s 27.5″ BMX Bike The OM-Duro

As if there aren’t enough types of bikes on the market, Todd Lyons, at SE Bikes has created a new 27.5″ BMX Mountain bike hybrid.

Check out the video and read his comments and see what you make of it.

“The 27.5+ OM-Duro takes design cues and aesthetics from the legendary OM Flyer BMX bike and mixes in some radical mountain bike upgrades.

I personally brought the first prototype bike home from the SE factory and put it through all types of real-world testing in various California locations. In the video you’ll see trips to Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear, Sheep Hills, Laguna Canyon, street riding, and everywhere in between. This bike is so fun!”

