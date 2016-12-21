Stu Thompson & Bob Haro to Visit Australia in 2017

Australia seems to be turning into the destination for the BMX stars of old and new.

We had visits from BMX legends and pioneers Harry Leary and Eddie Fiola in 2016. Harry was visiting for The Hurstbridge Show and Shine in Melbourne, and Eddie was visiting for Radelaide in Adelaide.

USABMX and World Champion Joris Daudet popped in to Queensland after the Olympics. Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields is on his way to Australia to enjoy the Aussie summer complete with searing heat, snakes and spiders.

Glenn Ballinger from Bicycle Works, who was behind the Leary and Fiola visits says “We have Bob Haro confirmed for Hurstbridge Show in August & Stu Thomsen confirmed for BMXPO in Sydney in September and we will also get him here in Melbourne for a few days after BMXPO”

More information as it comes to hand.