Supercross Announce Bubba Harris Signature Sprint Cromo Complete
Supercross BMX announced today they are relaunching the Sprint range of bikes only this time around they will display the Bubba Harris signature. Although Bubba is running a whole lot more clinics these days than racing the 3 time ABA Pro Champion still has some pull. There’s not a whole lot of information just yet, but you can be sure there will be a lot more as the Bubba Harris Signature Sprint series reaches it’s launch date. It sounds like the range of cromo bikes might coincide with the launch of a new cromo frame, the first since the limited edition 450z was released nearly 3 years ago.
Available Summer of 2017
The Supercross BMX Bubba Harris Signature Sprint Complete is the fastest way to get started on your journey in BMX.
The Supercross BMX “Sprint” Bubba Harris signature complete bike is geared towards helping you get on the track for the first time, and start you down the path of your BMX career. With a durable lightweight and strong, 4130 Cro-mo Race Frame. And that lightweight durable Cro-mo frame shares the same race winning geometry as the World Championship winning ENVY Race Frames. It will be the best way to start your journey around the BMX track.
Wrapped around that durable Cro-mo Supercross BMX race frame, we are giving you a collection of components that will help you win. Sealed Bearing Integrated Headsets, Alloy Rims, Euro BB Shell’s, 3pc cranks, alloy V-Brakes, and Kenda Tires. All key features that you will find on any performance bike.
The Supercross Sprint is available in 8 sizes from Micro to Pro 24″ cruiser, so you can get out on the track regardless of your age and size.
|Size
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|Post Size
|Fork
|Wheel Size
|Gearing / Crank Length
|Micro
|16.75″
|12.0″
|72º
|70º
|10.3″
|22.2mm
|1 Threadless
|18 X 1
|38/14 – 130mm Crank
|Mini
|17.5″
|12.25″
|72º
|70º
|10.7″
|22.2mm
|1 Threadless
|20 X 1
|36/14 – 145mm Crank
|Jr.
|18.5″
|12.5″
|73.5º
|70º
|10.7″
|22.2mm
|1 Threadless
|20 X 1 1/8
|36/14 – 155mm Crank
|Expert
|19.5″
|13.75″
|74º
|70º
|11.2″
|22.2mm
|1 Threadless
|20 X 1 3/8
|37/14 – 165mm Crank
|Expert XL
|20″
|14.0″
|74º
|70º
|11.2″
|22.2mm
|1 Threadless
|20×1 3/8″
|37/14 – 170mm Crank
|Pro
|20.5″
|15.0″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ Threadless
|20 X 1.75
|43/16 – 175mm Crank
|Pro XL
|21.25″
|15.2″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ Threadless
|20 X 1.75
|43/16 – 175mm Crank
|Pro 24″
|21.5″
|15.3″
|73.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ Threadless
|24 X 1.75
|41/18 -175mm Crank
Supercross posted this on Facebook
It’s coming this summer….. learn the details on Rail The Berm The Bicycle Motocross Show with Bubba today.
Posted in: News