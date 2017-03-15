Taipei Cycle Bike Show March 21-25

Taipei Cycle, the worlds biggest bike show, is on again next week and as always it’s is going to be massive. The show has a special celebration this year with it’s 30th anniversary.

The show is on March 21-25 with a demo day on the 21st and the remaining days being show days.

If we are going to see some new products for the BMX race market it’s likely to come out of Taipei.

Want to know more?

Check this out for a show preview which has pages and pages of exhibitors