TNT Bicycles Returns Home

TNT Bicycles has returned to it’s original Australia distributor Elite Cycle Imports.

ECI Imports are one of Australia’s largest and longest running distribution companies for BMX racing products. After commencing in 1997 TNT was one of the first brands for ECI.

ECI have already taken stock of TNT

race forks in 20 and 24″ with both 10 and 20mm drop outs.

handlebars for 20 and 24″ bikes

cassette and freewheel hubs

Which means that frames aren’t far behind.

We’re sure that TNT is in great hands and we will be hearing a whole lot more about this brand over the coming months.

Last time around ECI set up a strong TNT race team and the frames, forks and hubs were among the most popular brands available.

For more information check out www.eciimports.com