Tour the USA BMX circuit with Jason Carnes Berm Academy

After 17 years driving the Factory Redline rig to races across the US, Team Manager, Jason Carnes is ready to show you the time of your life, touring the USA, seeing all the sights, riding hot spots only insiders know about, and hitting key USA BMX national events along the way.



Jason Carnes Berm Academy offers tours from one to six weeks in length, throughout the 2017 season. “The Ultimate Summer Tour” is one of the early favorites, and includes the UCI BMX Worlds in Rock Hill, SC and an incredible coast to coast tour of the USA (hitting the Worlds, plus three USA BMX nationals).

You’ll ride like royalty and pit like a pro, all under the guidance of a racer and factory team manager with over one million miles of tour experience under his belt— Jason Carnes!

Here’s what Sam Willoughby says about touring with Jason:

“I have had the privilege of staying and traveling with Jason Carnes for the past seven years. Jason is the most caring guy I know! His specialty is traveling the country and stopping at every BMX fun spot along the way. Jason has been doing this for longer than most of us have been alive and is therefore very diligent when it comes to organization and safety. You will laugh more than ever and learn more than you would believe. I cant wait to jump on board the Berm Academy bus soon.”

Check us out at www.bermacademy.com for full details.

Sign up for a tour by January 31st and get 10% off with coupon code “Earlybird10.”