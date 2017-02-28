Troy Lee Designs D3 Helmet 2017 Line Up
It looks like it’s the end of February, this is the time of the year where Troy Lee Designs launch their fresh new range of D3 Helmets.
There are two models the MIPS version which we have seen creep into the range lately. MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, and according to TLD it is a revolutionary technology that lets the helmet slide relative to the head, adding more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts. Meaning it’s even safer. But it’s also more expensive. The other model is the same (non-mips) version that’s been around for a while now.
Gallery
FEATURES
D3 Core Features:
- Technologically advanced composite shell construction
- Digital wind tunnel-tested, aerodynamic shell design
- Revolutionary injection-molded air intake system
- 20 high-flow intake and exhaust ports for maximum ventilation
- Added eps and new headform shape for improved impact performance
- Full incremental sizing for greater range of fitment
- Deep eps channeling for optimal airflow
- Strategically placed interior chinbar shock pads for comfort and durability
- Removable, washable padded liner with coolmax™ and dri-lex™ moisture wicking materials
- Contoured 3d cheekpads fit anatomically
- Quick-release cheek pads for emergency helmet removal
- Purpose-built internal cavities for audio integration
- Titanium hardware for reduced weight
- Includes 2 lightweight, streamlined visors and a helmet bag
- Exceeds bicycle certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078:2002+A1:2012 ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15, ASTM F2040-11
- Not intended for use with motorized vehicles
D3 Carbon Fiber MIPS Core Features:
- Technologically advanced carbon fiber shell construction
- MIPS brain protection system, reduces rotational forces to the brain
- Digital wind tunnel-tested, aerodynamic shell design
- Revolutionary injection-molded air intake system
- 20 high-flow intake and exhaust ports for maximum ventilation
- Added eps and new headform shape for improved impact performance
- Full incremental sizing for greater range of fitment
- Deep eps channeling for optimal airflow
- Strategically placed interior chinbar shock pads for comfort and durability
- Removable, washable padded liner with coolmax™ and dri-lex™ moisture wicking materials
- Contoured 3d cheekpads fit anatomically
- Quick-release cheek pads for emergency helmet removal
- Purpose-built internal cavities for audio integration
- Titanium hardware for reduced weight
- Includes 2 lightweight, streamlined visors and a helmet bag
- Exceeds bicycle certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078:2002+A1:2012 ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15, ASTM F2040-11
- Not intended for use with motorized vehicles
For more information check out www.troyleedesigns.com/bike/helmets/d3
