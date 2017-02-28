Troy Lee Designs D3 Helmet 2017 Line Up

It looks like it’s the end of February, this is the time of the year where Troy Lee Designs launch their fresh new range of D3 Helmets.

There are two models the MIPS version which we have seen creep into the range lately. MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, and according to TLD it is a revolutionary technology that lets the helmet slide relative to the head, adding more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts. Meaning it’s even safer. But it’s also more expensive. The other model is the same (non-mips) version that’s been around for a while now.

FEATURES

D3 Core Features:

Technologically advanced composite shell construction

Digital wind tunnel-tested, aerodynamic shell design

Revolutionary injection-molded air intake system

20 high-flow intake and exhaust ports for maximum ventilation

Added eps and new headform shape for improved impact performance

Full incremental sizing for greater range of fitment

Deep eps channeling for optimal airflow

Strategically placed interior chinbar shock pads for comfort and durability

Removable, washable padded liner with coolmax™ and dri-lex™ moisture wicking materials

Contoured 3d cheekpads fit anatomically

Quick-release cheek pads for emergency helmet removal

Purpose-built internal cavities for audio integration

Titanium hardware for reduced weight

Includes 2 lightweight, streamlined visors and a helmet bag

Exceeds bicycle certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078:2002+A1:2012 ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15, ASTM F2040-11

Not intended for use with motorized vehicles

D3 Carbon Fiber MIPS Core Features:

Technologically advanced carbon fiber shell construction

MIPS brain protection system, reduces rotational forces to the brain

Digital wind tunnel-tested, aerodynamic shell design

Revolutionary injection-molded air intake system

20 high-flow intake and exhaust ports for maximum ventilation

Added eps and new headform shape for improved impact performance

Full incremental sizing for greater range of fitment

Deep eps channeling for optimal airflow

Strategically placed interior chinbar shock pads for comfort and durability

Removable, washable padded liner with coolmax™ and dri-lex™ moisture wicking materials

Contoured 3d cheekpads fit anatomically

Quick-release cheek pads for emergency helmet removal

Purpose-built internal cavities for audio integration

Titanium hardware for reduced weight

Includes 2 lightweight, streamlined visors and a helmet bag

Exceeds bicycle certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078:2002+A1:2012 ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15, ASTM F2040-11

Not intended for use with motorized vehicles

For more information check out www.troyleedesigns.com/bike/helmets/d3